J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Merle D. Strickland


1951 - 2019
Merle D. Strickland Obituary
WELFORD, SC- Merle Dean Strickland, 67, wife of William Curtis Strickland, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home.
Born September 7, 1951 in Spartanburg, SC, Merle was a daughter of the late James Henry and Roberta Madgeline Thrift Garrett. She worked as a dental hygienist for many years and retired from the SC DMV as a license examiner. Merle was of the Baptist faith and loved spending time with her grandkids.
In addition to her husband, Merle is survived by her daughter, Stacy Ballard (Mark Foster) of Spartanburg, SC; her stepdaughter, Michelle Antall (George) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Lauren Michelle Hobbs, Kinslee Payton Knox, Heather Young, Spencer Shope, and Grayson Williams; great grandchildren, Rylen Carter Thomas, Raeden Sims, and Raen Brown; a sister, Judy Smith of Boiling Springs, SC; and a brother, Bobby Joe Garrett of Spartanburg, SC.
She was predeceased by a brother, Harold Garrett.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17th, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 16, 2019
