Merle Foster

LANDRUM, SC- Merle Emory Foster, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Rutherford County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude Mack and Ida Mahaffey Emory and the wife of the late Henry Thomas Foster. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church, a former employee of Jackson Mills and retired from Belks.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Foster and wife Libby of Landrum and Jeff Foster of Wellford; a daughter, Janice Nodine and husband Roger of Portland, TN; a brother, Willard Emory; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three sons, Curtis, David, and Lucas Foster; four brothers, JC, Boyce, Winford and Claude Emory; and three sisters, Maxine Strickland, Shirley Lockhart and Margaret O'Shields.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Friday at Bible Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Turner and Rev. Dennis Burger officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church 330 W Finger Street Landrum S C 29356
