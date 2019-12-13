|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Mrs. Mary Merle Hutcherson Searcey, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. She was the widow of Jack Searcey.
Mrs. Searcey was a native of Polk County, NC and a daughter of the late Will and Pearl Biddix Hutcherson. She was a retired employee of Raycord and a member of Green Point Baptist Church. She was a member of Healing Hearts and the Young at Heart groups.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Ronnie and Cathy Searcy of Sorrento, FL; brothers: Billy Hutcherson and wife, Brenda, of Spartanburg and Malcolm Hutcherson and wife, Catherine, of Chesnee; sisters: Verle Scruggs of Chesnee and Coleen Melton of Chesnee; grandchildren: Jennifer Searcy and husband Michael Ouderkirk, Jeremy Searcy, Joshua Searcy and wife Natali; great grandchild: Wesley Ouderkirk. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Wanda Denise Searcey, two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. David Lancaster and Rev. Reid Cooper. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jeremy and Joshua Searcy, Michael Ouderkirk, Terry Shaw, Leroy Searcey, Jr. and Christopher Smith. Honorary escort will be the members of the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
