SPARTANBURG, SC- Merle Thorne Ruppe, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at The Inverness at Spartanburg. Born June 8, 1930, in Chesnee, SC, she was the daughter of the late Boyd Teal Thorne and Bessie Hollifield Thorne and widow of Hubert Bryan Ruppe.
A graduate of Chesnee High School and Cecil's Business College, Mrs. Ruppe was an active member of Beaumont Baptist Church and former choir member. She retired from Life of Georgia as a claim agent after 30 years of service.
Survivors include her son, Bobby Ruppe (Caroline) of Spartanburg, SC; and grandsons, Stephen B. Ruppe of St. Robert, MO and Brooks S. Ruppe of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Randall Bryan Ruppe.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Springhill Memorial Gardens, 1011 S. Alabama Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323, by The Rev. John T. Lee and The Rev. John Cox. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaumont Baptist Church Missions Fund, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
