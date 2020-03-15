|
GAFFNEY, SC- Merle Willard Wolff, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare.
Born October 24, 1932 in Gaffney, SC, she was the widow of her loving husband of 52 years James F. ""Jimmy"" Wolff and daughter of the late Russell Andrew Willard and Lois Hammett Willard. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Oxford Industries after 38 years of service, and was a lifetime member of Limestone Street United Methodist Church where she was a choir member and participated in the ladies circle. Merle loved her family and was happiest when surrounded by them. She loved cooking and baking and always had a cake or a batch of her famous cheese cookies ready for any visitor that would drop by. She also loved camping, sewing and serving others and did so wholeheartedly.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Watson (Mike) of Gaffney and son, Michael Wolff (Angie) of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Stephen Watson, Erin Capps (Jordan) and Angelina Wolff; five great-grandchildren, Josiah Watson, Rosie Watson, Hallie Capps, Porter Capps and Ellie Capps; two sisters, Katie Baines (Richard) of Gaffney and Linda Schaub of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four sisters, Edna Phillips, DeViolet Arthur, Louise Wallace and Joan Riley.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and nursing assistants that loved and cared for Merle during her time at Brookview Nursing Home.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Limestone Street United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the Church with Reverend Ron Singleton officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Limestone Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 455, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at the home of Mike & Lisa Watson, 111 Saxon Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341.
