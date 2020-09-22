March 15, 1976 – September 20, 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Micah was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Micah has led a life of service to others beginning as a volunteer fireman and then a career in law enforcement. He served with the Charleston City Police Department and honorably retired from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Micah's most recent employment was with Emergency Services at BMW of Spartanburg and served with the Greenville Health Authority Police Department.
Micah was an accomplished K-9 Handler, Arson Investigator, and Certified Bomb Technician. Having received numerous awards throughout his life to include City of Spartanburg Law Enforcement Explorer of the Year, Arcadia Fire Department Junior Fireman of the Year, Arcadia Fire Department Firefighter of the Year, The Chief's Award from the Arcadia Fire Department, The T. Wayne Earley Award from the Spartanburg County Fire Chief's Association to name a few.
Micah was an active member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. A graduate of Dorman High School, Spartanburg Methodist College, Limestone University and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
Survivors include his two precious sons who he adored, Micah Shane Horton, Jr., and Matthew Spencer Horton of the home; mother, Jean Beaty Bradley of Arcadia and father, Douglas Warren Horton (Tammy) of Boiling Springs; brother, Brian A. Horton (fiancée Kristen Allen) of Charleston, SC and sister, Ivey Jane Horton of New Orleans, LA., and their mother Janet A. Horton; special cousins; Jennifer Massey Seigler (Mike, AJ), Chris Massey (Aleshia, Carlin and Kenna), Tony A. Horton, also a special friend, Julie Thomas and his K-9 Partner Faye. Micah was the grandson of the late Leroy and Julia Beaty of Arcadia and the late Vonnie A. and Artie Lee Horton of Boiling Springs.
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams and The Rev. Dylan Styles, with Law Enforcement Honors by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Greenville Health Authority Police Department, firefighters, and first responders. Visitation will follow the service.
Interment will be private at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the future education of his sons at https://www.gofundme.com/f/micah-shane-amp-spencer-horton
