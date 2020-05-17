|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Micaiah Ryuan McKeown, 15, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. Born November 22, 2004, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Matthew McKeown of Danville, VA and Jennifer Banks Bugg of the home.
Micaiah enjoyed fishing, Clemson football, basketball, NBA2K and Madden video games. He attended the Church at the Mill and was a student at Boiling Springs Ninth Grade Campus.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his brothers, Logan Brown of Boiling Springs, SC and Phoenix McKeown of Winston Salem, NC; sister, Phynn McKeown of Winston Salem, NC; maternal grandparents, Kathy Banks of Spartanburg, SC and Ray Banks of Winston Salem, NC; paternal grandfather, Richard Contreras of Pauline, SC; maternal great-grandparents, June and Al Rickett of Duncan, SC; and his beloved pet dogs, Marley and Leah; and cat, Hermes. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother,
Cindy Contreras.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. Parker Richardson. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs High School Athletic Department, 2251 Old Furnace Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
