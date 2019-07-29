|
SPARTANBURG, SC – Rev. Michael Edward "Ed" Bryant, Sr, 78, husband of Patricia Guy Bryant, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Ed was born on June 6, 1941to the late Hugh Edward and Ruth McAbee Bryant. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Ed retired from INA Bearing after 47 years of service. He was an active member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church and had worked with Home Missions with the Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, Ed is survived by three sons, Michael Bryant, Jr. of Campobello, Mark Bryant of Spartanburg, Mardy Bryant of Campobello; daughter, Missie Bryant of Boiling Springs and his sister, Brenda Burnett of Roebuck.
He was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Una First Freewill Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Una First Freewill Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash and Rev. Wesley Campbell.
Interment will be in the Greenlawn Heritage Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Una First Freewill Baptist Church; 2130 Caldwell Rd, Una, SC 29378.
The family is at the home.
