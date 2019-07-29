Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
(803) 732-2211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Una First Freewill Baptist Church
2130 Caldwell Rd
Una, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Una First Freewill Baptist Church
2130 Caldwell Rd
Una, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Michael "Ed" Bryant Sr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Michael "Ed" Bryant Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC – Rev. Michael Edward "Ed" Bryant, Sr, 78, husband of Patricia Guy Bryant, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Ed was born on June 6, 1941to the late Hugh Edward and Ruth McAbee Bryant. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Ed retired from INA Bearing after 47 years of service. He was an active member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church and had worked with Home Missions with the Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, Ed is survived by three sons, Michael Bryant, Jr. of Campobello, Mark Bryant of Spartanburg, Mardy Bryant of Campobello; daughter, Missie Bryant of Boiling Springs and his sister, Brenda Burnett of Roebuck.
He was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Una First Freewill Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Una First Freewill Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash and Rev. Wesley Campbell.
Interment will be in the Greenlawn Heritage Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Una First Freewill Baptist Church; 2130 Caldwell Rd, Una, SC 29378.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now