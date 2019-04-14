Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Lail

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael C. Lail Obituary
ROEBUCK- Michael Coy Lail, 65, of 4350 Stone Station Road died Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Coy and Maggie Johnson Lail and was the widower of Cathy Blanton Lail who passed away November 17, 2015. He was a member of Fairforest Church of God and was a retired truck driver.
Surviving are one daughter, JoAnna Spurlin of Spartanburg; two sons, Josh Lail of Spartanburg and Shoan Lail of Hendersonville, N.C.; one sister, Brenda Hatchett of Walnut Grove; 6 grandchildren. He was also predeceased by a son, Jason Leon Lail who passed away December 14, 2017.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff by Rev. John Petty III.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fairforest Church of God, 2658 Fairforest Clevedale Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29336.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now