DUNCAN, SC- Mr. Michael C. Wright, husband of Dianne Wright, son of the late Wilson and Mary Wright passed November 26, 2020. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of New Trinity Baptist Church. He also was a graduate of James F. Byrnes High School and retired employee with SEW Eurodrive.Surviving along with his wife; sons, Lamont Wright, Rashard Wright, Michael Wright, Jr. of Duncan, SC, Shallum Moses Wright of Boiling Springs, SC and Bennie Wright of Greenville, SC; daughters, Yolanda Downs of Mauldin, SC, Mary Wright of Spartanburg, SC, and Ashley Wright of Duncan, SC; siblings, Gloria Wright, Melvin Wright of Wellford, SC, and Woodrow Wright of San Diego, CA; grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.Graveside service, Thursday, December 3, 2020 12:00 Noon at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Greer. Viewing will be Wednesday, December 2 from 3:00PM until 7:00PM.The Wright Family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.