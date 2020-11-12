1/
Michael D. Brock
Michael "Mike" Brock, 51, of 321 Allen Bridge Road, Woodruff passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. He was the son of Harold D. Brock and the late Aurelia Brock.
Mike was an employee of Harold Brock Masonry. He was an avid Clemson tiger fan. He loved golf and racing.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a son Colton Brock of Woodruff, two step-children Chloee and Matthew Lane, one brother Tim Brock and his wife Lori of Woodruff, two nieces Dawn and Danielle Brock and one nephew Joe Brock.
Visitation will be held 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at JK Yarborough Mortuary in Woodruff.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at JK Yarborough Chapel with Rev. Andrew Shull officiating.
E-Condolences may be sent online www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Hwy.
Woodruff SC 29388

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
