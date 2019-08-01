|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael David Kelly, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at University Hospital, Augusta, GA. Born January 23, 1952, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Thomas and Anne Kimbrell Kelly and husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Gooch Kelly.
A graduate of Wofford College, Mr. Kelly was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and former South Carolina Deputy Secretary of State.
Survivors include his daughters, Stacy Kelly Martin (Michael) of Greenville, SC and Anne Kelly Barton (Stephen) of Graniteville, SC; one granddaughter; and brothers, Thomas Kelly and Gerald Kelly.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Stephen Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Advocacy Center, 100 Washington Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
