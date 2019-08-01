Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Kelly


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Kelly Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael David Kelly, 67, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at University Hospital, Augusta, GA. Born January 23, 1952, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Thomas and Anne Kimbrell Kelly and husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Gooch Kelly.
A graduate of Wofford College, Mr. Kelly was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and former South Carolina Deputy Secretary of State.
Survivors include his daughters, Stacy Kelly Martin (Michael) of Greenville, SC and Anne Kelly Barton (Stephen) of Graniteville, SC; one granddaughter; and brothers, Thomas Kelly and Gerald Kelly.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Stephen Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Advocacy Center, 100 Washington Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now