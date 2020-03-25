Home

COLUMBIA, SC- Michael David Scoggins, 58, of Columbia, SC, died Saturday, March 21 at home. He was the son of Carol Scoggins and The late Peggy Scoggins of Spartanburg.
He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and USC Spartanburg.
Mr. Scoggins served his career in the trucking industry at Southeastern Freight Lines and later at Carolina Screen Printers. He was a member of East Lake Community Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly Hallman Scoggins; children, Daniel and Cole Scoggins of Columbia; and a sister, Lynn Scoggins Gilliland of Spartanburg.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
