INMAN, SC- Michael Douglas Holland, 66, of Inman, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 while under the care of his sister, Tammy Bradley, at her home.
Michael D. was born on March 14, 1954 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky to the late William Douglas and Clara Waldrop Holland. He was a long time employee of DC Motors and Controls and was a dedicated believer in Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Jamie Holland (Heather); one daughter, Hannah McKenzie (Jason); two brothers, Jimmy and Allen Holland; sister, Tammy Bradley; and six grandchildren, Presley, Easton, Callaway, and Carolina Holland and Wyatt and Austin Green.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs. Eulogies will be held before Michael D.'s final jam session.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
