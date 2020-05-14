Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Michael E. Anderson Obituary
Michael E. Anderson, 62, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 09, 2020.
Mr. Anderson was a native of Spartanburg County. He was the widower of Iritha Anderson, and son of Julius and Ulysses Mack Anderson.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, La'Keithra Simpson and Latecia Martin, both of Phoenix, AR.; two sons, Anthony Dandy of Spartanburg, S.C and Markas Coleman of Phoenix, AR; three sisters; Marilyn H. Wilkins and Josephine Hill of Spartanburg, S.C, and Robin A. Wilkins of Duncan, S.C.; three sons, Albert R. Mills of Augusta GA. and Calvin Mills and Robert Anderson of Spartanburg, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020
