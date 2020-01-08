Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Michael Edwin Foster


1947 - 2020
Michael Edwin Foster Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Edwin Foster, 72, husband of Yvonne Chapman Foster, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
Born December 2, 1947 in Spartanburg, SC, Michael was a son of the late Alfred and Emma Chiles Foster. He was formerly employed with Mayfair Mills, and retired from SCDOT after many years of service.
In addition to his wife, Yvonne, Michael is survived by his sons, Larry Still of McCormick, SC and Jason Foster (Deidra) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Tyler Still (Cassidy), Brandon Still (Leeann), Logan Foster, and Ada Foster; one great grandchild, Ensley Still; two brothers, Chuck Foster (Hazel) of Roebuck, SC and Butch Foster (Sharon) of Cowpens, SC; a sister, Patsy Taylor (Donald) of Pauline, SC; and his loving pets, Bella and Rocky.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9th, 1:00-2:30PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A private family interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
