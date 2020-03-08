|
|
Inman, SC- Michael Firth Lucy, Sr., 74, of Inman, SC went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020.
He was the husband of Linda Lucy for 56 years.
Mr. Lucy was a native of London, England and a son of the late William and Merial Firth Lucy.
He was a retired truck driver with McLean Trucking Company, having retired in 1986. Later he worked for a coal broker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Valinda Lee Snyder and Ingrid Faye Morrow; a son: Michael F. Lucy, Jr., five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Tabernacle, 650 Miller Farm Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020