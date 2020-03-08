Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838

Michael F. Lucy, Sr.

Michael F. Lucy, Sr. Obituary
Inman, SC- Michael Firth Lucy, Sr., 74, of Inman, SC went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020.
He was the husband of Linda Lucy for 56 years.
Mr. Lucy was a native of London, England and a son of the late William and Merial Firth Lucy.
He was a retired truck driver with McLean Trucking Company, having retired in 1986. Later he worked for a coal broker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Valinda Lee Snyder and Ingrid Faye Morrow; a son: Michael F. Lucy, Jr., five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Tabernacle, 650 Miller Farm Road, Inman, SC 29349.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
