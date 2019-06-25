|
|
INMAN, SC- Michael Allen Fowler, 74, of Inman, SC, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home. Born May 15, 1945, in Green Creek, NC, he was the son of the late Roy Herbert Fowler and Virginia McEntyre Fowler. He was retired from M & M Electric Services, Inc. and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Pamela "Pam" Ingle Fowler; daughters, Jami F. Corn (Michael) of Boiling Springs, SC and Amanda "Mandi" Biershenk (Tommy) of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Camryn Biershenk, Amelia Corn, and Trace Biershenk; and brothers, Terry Fowler, Roy Fowler, and Keith Fowler, all of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. David Carter. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 25, 2019