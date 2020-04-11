Home

Michael Fred Rogers

Michael Fred Rogers Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Michael Fred Rogers, 65, of Chesnee, SC, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 10, 1954, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late F. Edmund Rogers and Doris Cantrell Rogers. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Crissy Quinn Rogers and was predeceased by their son, Derek M. Rogers.
A graduate of Dorman High School and USC Upstate, Mike was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He was also an Eagle Scout and a Past Master of Mill Village Lodge #360 AFM. He retired from Human Technologies Inc. in Greenville, SC and was formerly employed with ZF Lemforder in Duncan, SC and Schneider Mills in Taylorsville and Forest City, NC.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Bootsie Clayton (Sonny); brother-in-law, Tom Quinn (Beverly); nephew, Clay Clayton (Kimberly); and nieces, Libby Carson (Kelly) and Aprel Ellison (Todd). He was also predeceased by a nephew, John Quinn, III.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Glenn Rusher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
