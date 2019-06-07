|
SPARTANBURG – Michael Gene Cloninger, 64, husband of Donna Holcombe Cloninger, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
He was born on February 27, 1955 to the late Aaron Eugene and Velma Burris Cloninger. Michael, a business owner, was an avid NASCAR fan who loved his family and God.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael (Stephanie), Matthew; three daughters, Melissa, Heather McCraw, Tammy Dodd (Jason); a brother, Richard; and his sister, Brenda McKay.
Michael was blessed with two grandchildren; Aaron Cloninger and Jesse Hayes.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:00PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00PM in the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will be at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will also receive friends on Friday June 7, 2019 from 6 – 8PM at the home of the son; 172 Bearden Heights Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
