Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home of the son
172 Bearden Heights Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cloninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gene Cloninger


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Gene Cloninger Obituary
SPARTANBURG – Michael Gene Cloninger, 64, husband of Donna Holcombe Cloninger, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
He was born on February 27, 1955 to the late Aaron Eugene and Velma Burris Cloninger. Michael, a business owner, was an avid NASCAR fan who loved his family and God.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael (Stephanie), Matthew; three daughters, Melissa, Heather McCraw, Tammy Dodd (Jason); a brother, Richard; and his sister, Brenda McKay.
Michael was blessed with two grandchildren; Aaron Cloninger and Jesse Hayes.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:00PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00PM in the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will be at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
The family will also receive friends on Friday June 7, 2019 from 6 – 8PM at the home of the son; 172 Bearden Heights Rd., Spartanburg, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now