SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Hugh Duncan, 52, of Spartanburg, SC passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Mr. Duncan was a native of Spartanburg and a son of the late Larry Hugh and Patricia Ward Duncan.
He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Connie Duncan and Robin K. Moss; aunt: Janice Ward and Donald R. Henderson; nephew: Joel K. and Sarah B. Moss; great niece: Chloe N. Moss; great-nephew:
Noah K. Moss; best friend like a brother: Rodney (Dianna) Sprouse.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Cemetery officiated by Rev. Kenneth Cash. The family will meet friends after the graveside service at the gravesite.
The family will be at the home of Connie D. Moss.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs