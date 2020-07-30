LANDRUM, SC- Michael "Mike" James Sarratt, 52, of Landrum passed away on July 27th, 2020. He was the son of the late Bobby G. Sarratt and Frances Justice Sarratt.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Radd.
He is survived by brothers, Bobby G. Sarratt, Jr, T. Kevin Sarratt and a sister, Debra A. DeRocco.
Michael had wonderful life, as a child he was a great baseball player on many all-star teams. He acquired the level of eagle scout. He went on to get his B.A. and then Law degree. Upon graduation he moved back to Landrum where he practiced until his death. His family was very proud of him. Lastly, he had a love for speed with his many cars and his little Rico.
As per his wishes there will be no services.
