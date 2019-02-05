|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Joshua Lawter Sr., 47, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born February 24, 1971, in Gastonia, NC, he was the son of Michael Eugene Lawter and the late Sandra Spencer Lawter.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Lawter was a driver with United Parcel Service. He loved riding mountain bikes, playing golf, cooking, traveling, doing jigsaw puzzles, all types of music, and the Atlanta Braves. He especially loved his family and his work at UPS.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Ann Sullivan; children, Myles Lawter (Allison), Melissa Lawter (fiancé, Shane Laster), Megan Lawter, Morgan Lawter, Spencer Lawter, and Ramsey Lawter; stepson, Jed Howie; sisters, Jessica George (Peter) of Woodruff, SC and Heather Lawter of Spartanburg, SC; aunt, Susan Spencer of San Francisco, CA; uncle, Larry Lawter (Deb) of Spartanburg, SC; and nieces, Lux George and Ruby Lawter. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by a son, Michael Joshua Lawter Jr. and grandparents, Andrew and Dorothy Lawter, and Burnette and Ruby Spencer.
Visitation will be 4:30-5:45 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with a memorial service following at 6:00 PM conducted by the Rev. Scott Neely.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Partners for Active Living, designated to Bike Park Fund, 226 W. Spring Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
