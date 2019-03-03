Home

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
The John Stinson Woodard Memorial Chapel
602 Howard St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Silver Hill Memorial United Methodist Church
778 John B. White Sr. Blvd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Michael L. Perry Obituary
A Celebration of the Life of Michael Lester Perry will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Silver Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, 778 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodard Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
