A Celebration of the Life of Michael Lester Perry will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Silver Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, 778 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be in the Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodard Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019