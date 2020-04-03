|
SPARTANBURG, SC: Michael Lane Sutton passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1958 and was the eldest son of the late Kenneth Lane and Earline Horton Sutton.
Mike attended Spartanburg High School and Spartanburg Methodist College where he played baseball. He was also an avid motocross enthusiast and earned high rankings in the South Eastern class. He worked in auto sales for many years.
Mike loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed a special bond with the grandchildren of Vonna Barnette, Bryson Lane and Tyler Zackary Barnette whom he loved dearly. Mike was also passionate about all things sports and especially loved following the Dallas Cowboys and his Clemson Tigers.
Mike is survived by three brothers, James Howard Sutton (Sandy) of Boiling Springs, Kelvin Wayne Sutton (Jennifer) of Spartanburg and Todd Sutton of Hawaii, and his sister Kim Sutton Hinson (Jim) of Columbia. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews and four great nieces and nephews.
Service will be private due to current requirements. A memorial for all family and friends will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charitable organization of your choice.
