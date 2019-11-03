|
|
MOORE, SC- Michael Lee Hines, 63, of Moore, SC, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home. Born February 27, 1956, in Spartanburg, he was the son of Marlin Hines of Duncan, SC and the late Irene Bryant Hines.
Mike loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, golfing, and fishing. He was a member of Joy Lutheran Church and the owner of Precision Embroidery and Printing. He was also a graduate of Gaffney High School and attended USC Upstate.
In addition to his father, survivors include his wife of 39 years, Kathryn Robinson Hines; sons, Derrick Matthew Hines (Rebecca) of Chapin, SC and Christopher Stuart Hines (Jennie) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Harper Hines, Molly Hines, Duffy Hines and Bash Hines; sister, Sandra Hines Martin of Chester, SC; and his Sheepadoodle, "Bogey".
Visitation will be at 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Joy Lutheran Church, 3980 Moore-Duncan Hwy, Moore, SC 29369, by The Rev. Lane Bembenek.
In lieu of flowers, please bring canned or dry goods to the visitation or service for the Downtown Mission and The Carpenter's Table.
The family will be at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019