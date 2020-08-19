SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Lee Sanford, 58, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Michael was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on June 2, 1962, a son of the late Herman Thomas Sanford and Nancy Mae Wyatt Sanford. He was the husband of Ruby "Lorraine" Mills Sanford. Mr. Sanford was a retired employee from, C. L. Cannon and Sons, a member of Una First Free Will Baptist Church and an avid fisherman.He is survived by his wife, Ruby "Lorraine" Sanford of the home, and all his loved ones.In honor of Michael, a drive thru memorial will be held for family and friends in the parking lot of Una First Free Will Baptist Church, 2130 Caldwell Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Please feel free to leave a note, card or a flower for Michael as you drive thru. The immediate family will gather for a private service.Due to the COVID pandemic and out of respect for everyone's safety this is a way we can honor Michael and protect all.Thanks to everyone for all the love you have shown us.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory