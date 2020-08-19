1/1
Michael Lee Sanford
1962 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Lee Sanford, 58, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Michael was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on June 2, 1962, a son of the late Herman Thomas Sanford and Nancy Mae Wyatt Sanford. He was the husband of Ruby "Lorraine" Mills Sanford. Mr. Sanford was a retired employee from, C. L. Cannon and Sons, a member of Una First Free Will Baptist Church and an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby "Lorraine" Sanford of the home, and all his loved ones.
In honor of Michael, a drive thru memorial will be held for family and friends in the parking lot of Una First Free Will Baptist Church, 2130 Caldwell Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Please feel free to leave a note, card or a flower for Michael as you drive thru. The immediate family will gather for a private service.
Due to the COVID pandemic and out of respect for everyone's safety this is a way we can honor Michael and protect all.
Thanks to everyone for all the love you have shown us.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Una First Free Will Baptist Church
August 18, 2020
Ruby I am so sorry for your loss, ill be thinking of you
Frances pridmore
Friend
August 17, 2020
I have so cherished how much closer we have become these past years with you & Ruby's frequent visits. It hurts my heart to know that I will no longer get to hear your silly jokes or see all your neat yard sale finds. While, it feels so unfair for those of us that have lost you...I hope you, Papa & Nanny are together, healthy, happy and enjoying a never ending beautiful day fishing, porch sitting, visiting yard sales and flea markets all the while being our guardian angels until we meet again. I love you Uncle Michael. This earth emptier without you.
Jamie Eastland
Family
August 16, 2020
I love you my baby brother.I hope Mama rocking her lil "Buck"in her arms. RIP till I see you again.
Emily Sanford
Sister
August 16, 2020
Ruby...I will be praying for you and Michael's family during this difficult time.. Me and Addie will miss going to the music place on Friday nights with him.. He will be greatly missed....
Betty Horton
Friend
