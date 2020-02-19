Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd
Spartanburg, SC
Michael Leroy "Mike" Langley Jr.


1947 - 2020
Michael Leroy "Mike" Langley Jr. Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Michael "Mike" Leroy Langley Jr., 72, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 26, 1947, in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Michael Leroy Langley and Doris Botts Langley Singleton.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Langley served in Germany. He retired from the U. S. Post Office and Spartanburg County government. Mike was a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church where he served as church treasurer. He was also a member of American Legion Post 48 in Chesnee, SC, a Mason and Shriner.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Padgett Langley; children, Phillip Wayne Langley of Myrtle Beach, SC, Shara Langley of Spartanburg, SC, and Melissa Langley of Gulf Shores, AL; stepdaughter, Stephanie Wilds (BJ) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Adaya Podvin and Lela Morris; sisters, Debra L. Sullivan of Pacolet, SC and Joyce Langley of Greenwood, SC; and his cat friend, Frito.
A graveside service, with military rites, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, February 21, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Thomas M. Rickenbaker. Visitation will follow at the graveside as well as a reception at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 4180 Hwy 9, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
