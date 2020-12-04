SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Lawrence Lindsay, 43, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 25, 1977, in Spartanburg, SC he was the son of Lawrence Stephen and Deborah Johnson Lindsay.
A US Navy Veteran of the Gulf War, Michael was a former manager of the Food Lion in Woodruff, SC. He was a loving son and brother, who never met a stranger, was always a gentleman and an avid dog lover. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition his parents, he is survived by a sister, Dawn Lindsay Hayes (Donnie) of Inman, SC; nephews, Trey Hayes (Michelle) of Lawrenceville, GA and Kyle Hayes of Inman, SC; three great-nephews and two-great nieces.
Graveside services will be held, 2:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Cedar Spring Cemetery, 140 Cedar Springs Pl, Spartanburg, SC 29302, conducted by The Rev. Dustin Madala.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or Wounded Warrior Project
– Donate, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
