PALM COAST, FL- Michael M. Goodyear, 97, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Atlanta, GA, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert C. and Rena Goodyear and husband of the late Lanell Israel Goodyear.
Mr. Goodyear attended North Fulton High School and Georgia Tech. He served in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After retiring from NASA Johnson Spacecraft Center, Houston, TX, he moved to Florida where he was a member of American Legion Post #115 Flagler County.
Survivors include his stepson, Terry Vassey of Alpharetta, GA; two step-grandsons and one step-great-granddaughter.
Graveside services, with military rites, will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the Rev. Andy Case. Visitation will follow the service at graveside.
The family requests no flowers please. Memorials may be made to a .
