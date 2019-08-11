Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
1955 Cannons Campground Rd
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Goodyear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael M. Goodyear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael M. Goodyear Obituary
PALM COAST, FL- Michael M. Goodyear, 97, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Atlanta, GA, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Albert C. and Rena Goodyear and husband of the late Lanell Israel Goodyear.
Mr. Goodyear attended North Fulton High School and Georgia Tech. He served in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After retiring from NASA Johnson Spacecraft Center, Houston, TX, he moved to Florida where he was a member of American Legion Post #115 Flagler County.
Survivors include his stepson, Terry Vassey of Alpharetta, GA; two step-grandsons and one step-great-granddaughter.
Graveside services, with military rites, will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by the Rev. Andy Case. Visitation will follow the service at graveside.
The family requests no flowers please. Memorials may be made to a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now