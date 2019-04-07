Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Michael Palmer Obituary
Mr. Michael Palmer entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Carey Brannon and Juanita Palmer Tillman. Michael participated in the National Job Corps where he received training in the use of heavy duty equipment in Ohio which allowed him to get a job with Spartanburg Water and Draper Company.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his co-parent Norma (Alfred) Williams of Spartanburg, SC; one son, Michael Christopher Brannon of Spartanburg, SC; two daughters, Lisa (Kenneth) Smith and Nicole Brannon both of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, John (Debra) Robinson of Spartanburg, SC, one sister-on-law, Dorothy Gentry of Spartanburg, SC; a very special friend, Vivian Williams and Sarmadah Moore, many grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home, 136 Overbrook Circle, Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
