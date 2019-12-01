|
INMAN, SC- Michael Roger Pate, 32, of 150 Ben Johnson Rd. passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Shelby, NC on December 12, 1986, a son of Patricia (Calvert) and Roger Cecil Pate of Lyman, SC and was the husband of Kayla Duncan Pate.
Michael was a Graduate of Chapman High School "Class of 2005", employed with Crown Healthcare Laundry Service as an electrical maintenance technician and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. Michael loved Jesus and his family. He also loved fishing, and sports.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is also survived by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth Duncan and Lynn of Inman, SC; two daughters, Presley Pate and Amy Lynn Pate; one brother, Taylor Coy Pate, Lyman, SC; two brother-in-laws, Jared Duncan and Leah of Inman, SC and Adam Duncan of Spartanburg, SC; grandmother-in-law, Martha Campbell of Taylors, SC and two special nieces, Marlee and Emma.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Holly Springs Baptist Church in Inman, SC with Dr. Tim Clark and Rev. Brian McCall officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the home of his parents, 498 Virginia Ave., Lyman, SC 29365.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019