Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Memorial service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Michael Smith Obituary
LYMAN, SC- Michael Timothy Smith, 62, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the son of Sarah Fuller Smith and the late William Smith and the husband of Judy Denise Smith.
Survivors also include a brother, Joseph Smith; and a sister, Linda Snider. He was predeceased by a brother, Jeffery Smith.
Memorial Services will be held at 4PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Padgett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 4PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020
