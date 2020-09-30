SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Smith Deaton, 66, of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. Born February 27, 1954 in Cowpens, he was the son of Roy Smith Deaton and the late Floree Johnson Deaton. He is survived by his son, Cody Deaton and predeceased by his brother, Dennis Ray Deaton.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
