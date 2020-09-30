1/
Michael Smith Deaton
1954 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Michael Smith Deaton, 66, of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. Born February 27, 1954 in Cowpens, he was the son of Roy Smith Deaton and the late Floree Johnson Deaton. He is survived by his son, Cody Deaton and predeceased by his brother, Dennis Ray Deaton.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

