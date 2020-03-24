Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Gramling United Methodist Church
Gramling, SC
Michael Stacey Condrey


1968 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Michael Stacey Condrey, 51, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Stacey was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on October 4, 1968, a son of Billy Condrey and Martha Page Condrey of Inman, South Carolina. He was the husband of Lori Raines Condrey.
He was a 1986 graduate of Chapman High School, employed at Weldors Supply in Spartanburg and the Village Greens Pro Shop in Inman. He was a member of Gramling United Methodist Church and attended New Spring Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, Stacey is survived by two daughters, Carson M. Condrey, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Bailey G Condrey, of the home; a brother, Scott Condrey and his wife, Lisa, of Inman, South Carolina, one grandchild, Kayden Thomas Mata, five nephews and 2 nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 25th at Gramling United Methodist Church in Gramling, South Carolina, with Rev Rick Brown, Rev Jonathan Sherbert and Rev David Hall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the gravesite immediately following the committal service. The family is at the home of his parents, 831 White Magnolia Drive, Inman, South Carolina, 29349.
**** Due To Updates Regarding COVID - 19, Guidelines have been set by Governor Henry McMaster, along with the CDC, that all organized events of 50 or more people are prohibited statewide. ****
Friends are encouraged to attend the Gravesite Committal Service Only Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
