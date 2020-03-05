|
|
Michael Stephen Brogan, 59, of Spartanburg, SC passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. A native of Cumberland, MD, he was the son of the late Edward Daniel Brogan and Patricia Ann Thawley Brogan. He was of the Catholic faith and was in the landscaping business. Survivors include daughter, Maggie (Keven) and two grandchildren, Kalyn and Jackson, brother, Keith Brogan (Cindy), and sister Kelly Murray (Rick).
Community Mortuary
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020