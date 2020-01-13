Home

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Michael Steven Charles


1948 - 2020
Michael Steven Charles Obituary
INMAN, SC- Michael Steven Charles, 71, of Inman, SC, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born October 13, 1948 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Lucille Stevens Charles.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Charles served in the Vietnam War from 1968 - 1972, and was retired from Spartanburg County, in which he was a Constable. Michael was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, and was an avid photographer, and loved Genealogy.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Carol Lowry Charles; a daughter, Jamie Charles Suddreth (Mark); a grandson, whom he adored more than life itself, Harrison Myles Suddreth; a sister, Trudy Charles Glosson (Dave); and "Max" his Rat Terrier.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 2:30 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Ben L. Barnett and The Rev. Cameron Y. Treece. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S. Church Street Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2020
