Michael Thomas "Casper" Mitchell
Michael "Casper" Thomas Mitchell, 63, of Spartanburg, SC passed away holding the hand of his beloved wife Emily, on Monday, September 28th, 2020. He was born on Friday, May 24th, 1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Along with his wife Emily, his smile will be sadly missed by his daughters, Rhonda Hunt of Fithian, Illinois, Kelly Ann Pohler and Kimberly Mitchell, both of New Jersey; his grandchildren, Wayne Rakestraw of the home, Korey Rakestraw of North Carolina, Hannah Rakestraw of Gaffney, South Carolina, as well as two grandsons and two granddaughters from New Jersey; his five great-granddaughters; six great-grandsons; his three step-children and several step-grandchildren; his four sisters; and one brother, and his Dad, Mr. Wesley Dillinger of Cowpens, South Carolina.
Michael was predeceased by his mother, Emma Dillinger and three brothers.
Michael retired as a Sheet Metal Journeyman with over 35 years of experience.
As a Patriot of The United States of America, Michael knew our freedom is a gift from Our Lord given through the Lives and the Sacrifice of the United States Military throughout the history of our country. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
