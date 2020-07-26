Spartanburg – Michael Wofford Cox, 76, husband of the late Dorothy Peeler Cox, passed away at his home, Friday, July 24, 2020.
Mike was born on July 7, 1944 to the late Paleather Fant and Jeanette Wofford Cox. He was a member of the Woodruff Church of God.
Mike is survived by his son, Michael W. Cox II (Bricklend) of Charlotte, NC; three daughters, Cindy Ann Cox of Spartanburg, Dana McCallister (Jason) of Roebuck, Paula Mason (Paul) of Inman; brother, Rudolph Fant Cox of Spartanburg.
He was blessed with ten grandchildren; Teanna Cox, Michael Cox III, Coty Cox, Tanner McCallister, Kara Mason, Anna Grace Mason, Alyssa Cox, Carter Cox, Asher Cox; two great granddaughters, Shea Durham, and Bristol White.
Mike was predeceased by a grandson, Stephen Cox.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Reverend James Shealy and Reverend Jonathan Knight.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: 21301 S Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
