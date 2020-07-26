1/1
Michael W. "Mike" Cox
1944 - 2020
Spartanburg – Michael Wofford Cox, 76, husband of the late Dorothy Peeler Cox, passed away at his home, Friday, July 24, 2020.
Mike was born on July 7, 1944 to the late Paleather Fant and Jeanette Wofford Cox. He was a member of the Woodruff Church of God.
Mike is survived by his son, Michael W. Cox II (Bricklend) of Charlotte, NC; three daughters, Cindy Ann Cox of Spartanburg, Dana McCallister (Jason) of Roebuck, Paula Mason (Paul) of Inman; brother, Rudolph Fant Cox of Spartanburg.
He was blessed with ten grandchildren; Teanna Cox, Michael Cox III, Coty Cox, Tanner McCallister, Kara Mason, Anna Grace Mason, Alyssa Cox, Carter Cox, Asher Cox; two great granddaughters, Shea Durham, and Bristol White.
Mike was predeceased by a grandson, Stephen Cox.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Reverend James Shealy and Reverend Jonathan Knight.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: 21301 S Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
July 25, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the family. May Michael Rest In Peace.
Eyal Novotny
Coworker
July 25, 2020
I HAD A LOT OF FUN, WORKING WITH MIKE....OVER THE YEARS
STEVE A. HOWARD
Coworker
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We will love you and miss you always. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the family. God bless you all.
Pamela Kirkland
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was such a wonderful man. Julian thought the world of him as he did the whole family. Our deepest sympathy and love.
Teresa & Ric Boyter
Friend
July 25, 2020
Mike was like a father to me as Mikey and I grew up as best friends. Big Mike always had the biggest heart and warmest smile. He taught us all so much and made a positive impact on everyone who knew him.
Julian Carswell
Friend
July 25, 2020
Wishing you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Cindy, Dana, Paula and Mikey, you guys are in my thoughts and in my prayers.
Tim Gowan
Tim Gowan
Friend
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Teresa Boyter
Neighbor
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
