Michael Wren Taylor
Michael Wren Taylor, 62, of Rutherfordton passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Leslie Lancaster Taylor Jr. and the late Kay Horton Taylor. Mike was a 1980 graduate of Wofford College. Mike had donated 19 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross during his lifetime. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Episcopal Church and First United Methodist Church of Rutherfordton. Prior to retirement, he worked in banking and as an insurance adjuster. Mike served many years as chairman of the ABC Board in Rutherfordton.
Mike was passionate about Wofford football and basketball, traveling to all home and away games. He attended all five NCAA tournaments and was overjoyed when Wofford defeated Seton Hall 84-68 in the 2019 tournament in Jacksonville, FL. During football season, he was known as "Mr. First Down." Mike also enjoyed traveling to Clemson National Championships with Emily.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 36 years, Mary Kathryn Tomblin Taylor; daughter, Emily Kathryn Ricard and husband Travis, and granddaughter Finley Kathryn Ricard.
Memorial services will be held 3PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Spencer Baptist Church, 187 N Oak Street, Spindale, NC 28160 with Rev. Bruce Caldwell and Rev. Marie Graeper officiating. If you would like to attend remotely, please log in to the Spencer Baptist Church Face Book page at 3PM, Sunday, August 23, 2020.
All in attendance are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Online condolences at crowemortuary.com
Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the Taylor family.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 286-2304
