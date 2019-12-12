Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Micheal Todd Thompson


1965 - 2019
Micheal Todd Thompson Obituary
Micheal Todd Thompson, 54, of 111-B Colebrook Ct of Boiling Springs passed away at his home. Born April 4, 1965; he was loved by many; his mother Margaret Thompson of Fairforest. He attended Dorman High School, and was a long time employee of Detroit Forming. He was a member of Fingerville Baptist Church. In addition to his mother he was survived by a daughter, Paige Thompson of Charlotte N.C., brother Wayne (Aletta) Thompson of Inman, Marty (Lisa) Thompson of Inman, and Jeff Thompson of Inman. Nephew Shawn Thompson of Boiling Springs and nieces Breanna Thompson and Gabi Thompson of Inman. He was predeceased by his father, Douglas Thompson and a nephew Justin Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
No public services will be held; family at the home of Brother, Marty Thompson at 139 Harvest Ridge Dr., Inman SC 29349.
Forest Hills Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
