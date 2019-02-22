|
|
INMAN, SC- Mikel Dinnis "Mike" Parris, 75, of Inman, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Mike was the husband of Carolyn Brady Parris for 50 years.
Mr. Parris was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late Andrew Jackson and Maude McMurray Parris. He was owner of Mike's Cleaners in Boiling Springs for 48 years. Mike was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Shane Parris of Inman; a daughter and son-in-law: Michele and Jeff Jolley of Inman; sister: Rita Mason of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren: Drew, Logan, Daniel and Lynleigh Jolley; and daughter-in-law: Susan Parris. He was predeceased by a son: Scott Parris and brother: Bruce Parris.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Dr. Hank Williams. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019