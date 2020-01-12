|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Michael "Boodie" Mabry, 70, of Boiling Springs passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by friends and family. He was the loving husband of Janice Lancaster Mabry of the residence. He was born on May 7, 1949 to Norma Jean Whitaker Mabry and the late Eugene Mabry. Mr. Mabry graduated Cowpens High School in 1968 and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a member of the 442nd Line Haul. He coached little league baseball for many years and was an umpire for the North Spartanburg Athletic Association. He was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church. He worked 19 years in industrial level insulation and he owned Boiling Springs Flowers for 21 years.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jan Lancaster Mabry, daughters, Shannon Mabry and Tracy Mabry, son, Barry Mabry (Whitney), grandsons, Gavin Graham and Nash Mabry, all of Boiling Springs, sister, Bonnie Lollis and a brother, Larry Mabry (Doris) of Cowpens, SC and mother-in-law Sarah Lancaster, sisters-in law, Sheila Mabry and Donna Mabry, and by his beloved four legged children, Abby and Toby. He is predeceased by two brothers, Rick and Randy Mabry and father-in-law Ray Lancaster.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs, officiated by the Rev. Frank Cantrell and Burt Lancaster. Burial will follow in the Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens with military rites.
The family will receive friends 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
The family will be at the residence.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans 442nd Line Haul, Hoss and Monica Taylor P.O. Box 191, Fromberg, MT, 59029 or to the Spartanburg Cancer Association, 295 E. Main Street #100, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
