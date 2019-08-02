Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
GAFFNEY, SC - Michael "Mike" Steven Pettit, 73, of 207 White Plains Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Brenda Phillips Pettit and son of the late Curtis Pettit and Margie Johnson Pettit. He retired as Chief Petty Officer from the U. S. Navy, was a security guard and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and woodworking.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Dena Ferrell and Donna Hamrick, both of Gaffney; a brother, Doug Pettit and wife, Christine of Spartanburg; two sisters, Vickie Bryant of Rock Hill and Renee Raines of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Pettit, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
