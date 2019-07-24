|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mikhail Koval, 82, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband of Yeva Koval.
Mr. Koval was a native of Belarus and was a dedicated Christian and father who led by example. He was a member of Bethany Slavic Full Gospel Church.
He is also survived by sons, Sergey and Aleksandr; daughters, Maria, Tatyana, Anna and Valentina and eleven grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019