Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mikhail Koval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mikhail M. Koval

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mikhail M. Koval Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mikhail Koval, 82, went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband of Yeva Koval.
Mr. Koval was a native of Belarus and was a dedicated Christian and father who led by example. He was a member of Bethany Slavic Full Gospel Church.
He is also survived by sons, Sergey and Aleksandr; daughters, Maria, Tatyana, Anna and Valentina and eleven grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now