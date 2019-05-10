|
|
Mildred A. Murray
MAYO, SC- Mildred Ann ""Midge"" Murray, 74, widow of Ronald Gene Murray passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.
Born June 1, 1944 in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Ann Phillips, of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
Surviving are her daughters, Rhonda Wagner (Smitty) of Mayo, Beverly Pinson Harris (Clint) of Boiling Springs, Pamela Henson (Eddie) of Wellford; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and her Life Companion, Charles ""Doc"" Linder of Mayo.
She was predeceased by her son, Terry Gene Murray.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rainbow Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend Bart Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2019