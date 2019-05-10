Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rainbow Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Rainbow Baptist Church
MAYO, SC- Mildred Ann ""Midge"" Murray, 74, widow of Ronald Gene Murray passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home.
Born June 1, 1944 in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Ann Phillips, of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
Surviving are her daughters, Rhonda Wagner (Smitty) of Mayo, Beverly Pinson Harris (Clint) of Boiling Springs, Pamela Henson (Eddie) of Wellford; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and her Life Companion, Charles ""Doc"" Linder of Mayo.
She was predeceased by her son, Terry Gene Murray.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Rainbow Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend Bart Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2019
