MOORE, SC- Mildred Blackwell Boiter, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Agape Hospice. Born on August 14, 1925 in Tucapau, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Cora Shelton Blackwell and the widow of Cecil William Boiter. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Buddy) Smith of Duncan; a sister, Marlene Brown; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Garrett, Jarred (Tracy) Smith, Chad Boiter and Tasha Pryor; five great-grandchildren, Anna-Marie and Caleb Garrett, Katelyn, Noah Boiter and Hayden Stacey. She was predeceased by a daughter, Colette Pryor; a brother, Charles "Pete" Blackwell, Jr.; four sisters, Ruby Barnett, Frankie Johnson, Peggy Elmore and Betty Colette.
Funeral Services will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joey Burnett officiating. The family will receive immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice 260 Fairwinds Drive Landrum, SC 29356
