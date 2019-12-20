Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Boiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Boiter


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Boiter Obituary
MOORE, SC- Mildred Blackwell Boiter, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Agape Hospice. Born on August 14, 1925 in Tucapau, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Cora Shelton Blackwell and the widow of Cecil William Boiter. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Buddy) Smith of Duncan; a sister, Marlene Brown; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Garrett, Jarred (Tracy) Smith, Chad Boiter and Tasha Pryor; five great-grandchildren, Anna-Marie and Caleb Garrett, Katelyn, Noah Boiter and Hayden Stacey. She was predeceased by a daughter, Colette Pryor; a brother, Charles "Pete" Blackwell, Jr.; four sisters, Ruby Barnett, Frankie Johnson, Peggy Elmore and Betty Colette.
Funeral Services will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joey Burnett officiating. The family will receive immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice 260 Fairwinds Drive Landrum, SC 29356
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -