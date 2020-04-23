Home

Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Entombment
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
1451 Compton Bridge Road
Inman, SC
Mildred "Susie" Coley

Mildred "Susie" Coley Obituary
INMAN, SC- Mildred Lou "Susie" Reaves Coley, 87, formerly of G Street Inman, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born in Inman, South Carolina on October 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Fannie Mae (Camp) Reaves and John Carl Reaves and was the wife of the late Fred Alexander Coley who passed away on October 27, 1990.
Mrs. Coley was a member of Lake Cooley Baptist Church where she attended the Senior Co-Ed Sunday School Class. She worked in the spinning room at both Inman Mills and Greer Shirt Plant.
Susie enjoyed bowling at Inman Mills, gospel music, jewelry and chocolate.
She is survived by two daughters, Freida Coley Thomas of Boiling Springs, SC and Sandra Coley Pruitt of Inman, SC; one granddaughter, Savannah Pruitt; one great granddaughter, Ryleigh Keller and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by three brothers, Ray Reaves, Carl Reaves, Jr. and Bill Reaves and three sisters, Lillie Mae Huggins, Edna Bradley and Annie Lee (Ginney) Messer.
Funeral services will be held in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Mark Cannon and Rev. Henry Coley officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to: Lake Cooley Baptist Church, 2591 Ballenger Road, Wellford, SC 29385.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
