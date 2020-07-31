LYMAN- Mildred Dobson Dempsey went to be with our Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Spartanburg County to Pearl Waddell and Joseph Walter Dobson on October 6, 1922. She was the wife of the late Alvin James Dempsey.
She was employed for a number of years with Lyman Printing and Finishing Company. An excellent seamstress, she opened her own fabric shop.
After several years, she and her husband became interested in ceramics and soon became owners of Dempsey's Ceramics. She became a certified ceramics teacher with several companies, selling their products and teaching classes. For over 50 years she operated her business and shared her talents and love for this hobby and profession. She served as Vice President of the South Carolina State Ceramic Association as well as President of her local Upstate Ceramic Association for many years. She was a mentor to many and encouraged others to enjoy this fascinating hobby. When her mother became a resident of Roger Huntington Nursing Center she brought the ceramic program there, volunteering many hours in helping patients enjoy ceramics, even entered their pieces in the state competition where they won awards. She was presented Volunteer of the Year Award recognizing her dedication in the Greenville Hospital System.
Mrs. Dempsey loved her church, Duncan First Baptist, where she became a member and was baptized in 1933. She was faithful for as long as she was able to attend serving in various capacities there. She also served as past Worthy Matron of Duncan Chapter No 86 Order of the Easter Star in Duncan.
At age 95 she became a resident of Ashlan Village, an assisted living facility, and continued to paint there when she could.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories a son, Jimmy Dempsey (Connie) of Duncan and a daughter, Jo Ann (Jody) Mitchell Gentry (W.M.) of Saluda, S.C., four grandchildren, Joe Dempsey (Paulette), Holly L. Mitchell (Charles Mann), Merri Mitchell and Tasha Edge Henderson Duren (Byron), eight great-grandchildren, Amanda Rhymer, Courtney Anderson (Josh), Sydney Cole (Dray), Walker and Kyleigh Lang, Gabriel Mann, Logan and Lexie Henderson, and four great-great-grandchildren, Rowan, Miles, Abby, Ava and one on the way.
Mrs. Dempsey was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Edge Gobble, and a sister, Cornelia Gibson.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service for the family.
Mrs. Dempsey will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville S.C. 29605.
The family would like to thank the faculty of Ashlan Village for their love and compassionate care and to the members of Duncan First Baptist Church for their many visits and prayers.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com