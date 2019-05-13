|
Mildred Darlene Horne 73, of Spartanburg, SC went home to with the Lord on Saturday May 11th, 2019. She is predeceased by her Mother, Father, one son, a sister and two brothers. Surviving are two sons, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a sister and a brother. She was of the Baptist Faith. Visitation will be held from 2-3pm at the Una First Freewill Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 with a service to follow. Officiating will be Pastor Kenneth Cash. The Family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice Coalition 905 E Main St. #2 Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 13, 2019