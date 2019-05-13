Home

Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Una First Freewill Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Una First Freewill Baptist Church
Mildred Darlene Horne 73, of Spartanburg, SC went home to with the Lord on Saturday May 11th, 2019. She is predeceased by her Mother, Father, one son, a sister and two brothers. Surviving are two sons, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a sister and a brother. She was of the Baptist Faith. Visitation will be held from 2-3pm at the Una First Freewill Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 with a service to follow. Officiating will be Pastor Kenneth Cash. The Family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice Coalition 905 E Main St. #2 Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 13, 2019
